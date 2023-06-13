U.S. Senator Manchin announces $1.8 million for improvements at seven West Virginia airports

WV Press Release Sharing

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,896,150 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for improvements at seven West Virginia airports. The funding is made possible by FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“I am pleased DOT is investing more than $1.8 million to improve safety and efficiency at seven of our airports across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia’s airports are our gateways to the rest of the world, and these investments will boost local tourism and spur economic development. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: