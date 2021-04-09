U.S. Senator Manchin: American Rescue Plan proof congress can compromise

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says compromise and progress are possible in Congress, and the “American Rescue Plan” stimulus package passed this year stands as proof.

Manchin, D-West Virginia, joined West Virginia Auditor J.B. McCuskey, a Republican, in Wheeling on Thursday to answer questions from local officials whose communities are set to receive generous sums of money from the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The city of Wheeling, by itself, will receive $29.51 million, while Ohio County is in line for $8.03 million.

Representatives from municipalities throughout the Northern Panhandle turned out to speak with Manchin and McCuskey at the City-County Building in Wheeling.

They were told they will receive their stimulus allocations in two installments, with the first half coming in “30 to 60 days,” according to Manchin…

