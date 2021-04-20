U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, Cecil Roberts talk clean coal, coal jobs with National Press Club

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN – Sen Joe Manchin and United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts teamed up on Monday to promote coal jobs and clean coal technology.

They took part in a National Press Club Virtual Headliners conversation called “Energy transition and the next steps for coal country.”

National Press Club President Lisa Nicole Matthews opened the conversation by noting that coal consumption peaked in 2007 while mine employment has dropped precipitously since 2011 – from nearly 92,000 to just 44,100.

Roberts added that the global economic downturn caused by the pandemic led to 7,000 lost jobs in 2020; only 34,000 of the jobs are hourly, the rest are management, foremen, office staff and such. But he hopes to see those jobs return.

Manchin said continued funding for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) research is essential to maintaining jobs while reducing emissions…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/04/19/joe-manchin-cecil-roberts-talk-clean-coal-coal-jobs-with-national-press-club/