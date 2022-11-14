U.S. Senator Capito urges Biden to reverse course on energy before UN climate summit

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is continuing to push for reform in the federal permitting process and to include a sensible “all of the above” energy strategy without jeopardizing the fossil fuel industry.

Capito wrote in an op-ed for National Review prior to the United Nations climate summit that President Joe Biden’s anti-energy policies are “no secret to working families across the United States.”

“How we got here is plain to see for those who now pay higher utility bills and put more expensive gas in their cars and trucks,” she said. “It turns out that shutting down pipelines, stopping oil and gas leases, denying or delaying permits, and targeting energy producers with fees and burdensome regulations eventually strains families’ budgets and strangles the U.S. economy.”

Capito said Biden should recognize the consequences of these policy failures at the climate summit and whether he does will be “significant as countries gather to discuss ways to reduce global emissions.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/capito-urges-biden-to-reverse-course-on-energy-before-un-climate-summit/article_9224f2c6-620c-11ed-b491-933cc9b666c1.html