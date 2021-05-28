U.S. Senator Capito, Senate GOP present infrastructure counteroffer

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republicans, led by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, presented President Joe Biden Thursday with a counteroffer to the White House’s compromise on his massive infrastructure package.

Capito, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, held a press conference Thursday morning on Capitol Hill with senators Pat Toomey, R-Pa., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

The new counteroffer for the Republican Roadmap infrastructure proposal increased the price tag from $568 billion to $928 billion spread out over eight years.

“We believe that this counteroffer delivers on what President Biden told us…and that is to try to reach somewhere near a trillion dollars over an eight-year period of time that would include our baselines in spending,” Capito said. “We have achieved that goal with this counteroffer.” …

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2021/05/capito-senate-gop-present-infrastructure-counteroffer/