U.S. Senator Capito says infrastructure deal possible by Memorial Day

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Speaking to reporters Thursday, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said she believed that Senate Republicans and White House officials could come to a deal by Memorial Day weekend on an infrastructure package.

Capito, R-W.Va., said that talks between officials in President Joe Biden’s administration and Senate Republicans will continue today. Both groups met in Capito’s office on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and last week at the White House with Biden himself. Capito said she was also on the phone with the White House on Thursday morning.

“Certainly, in my life is infrastructure all day, every day,” Capito said during her virtual briefing with media Thursday. “I think we’re closing the gap, but we still have a ways to go. I’m cautiously optimistic though realistic at the same time.”

Capito, Senate Republicans, and Biden officials are trying to find agreement on infrastructure projects. Republicans want to focus on core infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, drinking water and wastewater, public transportation, airports and waterways, and broadband…

