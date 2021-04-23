U.S. Senator Capito optimistic about $568 billion GOP infrastructure proposal

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Republican infrastructure package would total $568 billion and be focused only on infrastructure, including at least some funding for West Virginia highway projects like King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway, but not enough for completion.

A group of Republican Senators, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., introduced the proposal Thursday and Capito then held a virtual press conference on the package, which is far less costly than the $2.2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposed by Pres. Joe Biden.

“I am really pleased with the way this has rolled out,” Capito said of the GOP plan, which is devoid of many items in the Biden plan not considered related to traditional infrastructure.

Capito said she and her Republican colleagues wanted to craft a plan that goes toward “core” infrastructure projects and it is the largest Republican infrastructure plan ever.

“The way I am approaching this is I have been in constant contact with the White House and I have talked to a lot of Democrats,” she said, adding that as conversations have evolved, “I said let’s put a pen to paper and start negotiating. So far, it’s been received well. We don’t have a real response yet on where this is going to take us.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/capito-optimistic-about-568-billion-gop-infrastructure-proposal/article_f415368a-a3cc-11eb-b934-f7acd91b9733.html