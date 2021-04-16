U.S. Senator Capito: ‘Massive spending bill really misses the mark’

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she may be on board with some elements of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, but the “massive spending bill really misses the mark.”

The $2.2 trillion American Jobs Plan covers an array of initiatives, but for Capito the focus should be on roads, bridges and broadband as well as water, wastewater management and other traditional infrastructure items, especially those that are jobs creators.

“We have agreement in those areas,” she said during a virtual news conference.

The plan is to bring the nation’s transportation sector to a “more modern and modernized system.”

“We have always had bipartisan agreement on infrastructure,” she said, adding that, as ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, she is “right in the middle of this.” …

