U.S. Senator Capito explains GOP infrastructure plan on the table; $568B compared to Biden’s $2.3T American Jobs Plan

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined with four other leading GOP senators Thursday to unveil their trimmed-down counter proposal to President Biden’s $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan.

The Republican Roadmap, a five-year plan, comes in at about a quarter of the price: $568 billion.

“What I did with my Republican colleagues was to try to get a consensus document that would say, ‘This is what we believe Americans believe physical core infrastructure is,” Capito told members of the West Virginia press.

It proposes $299 billion for roads and bridges, $61 billion for public transit, $20 billion for rail, $35 billion for water and sewer, $13 billion for safety, $17 billion for ports and inland waterways, $44 billion for airports, $65 billion for broadband and $14 billion for water storage.

Neither the Republican Roadmap nor the American Jobs Plan are bills – both are frameworks to take to the negotiating table…

