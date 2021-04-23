The Latest

U.S. Senator Capito explains GOP infrastructure plan on the table; $568B compared to Biden’s $2.3T American Jobs Plan

April 23, 2021
1 minute read
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., leave the Senate chamber following procedural votes on the nomination of Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden’s pick to be secretary of Health and Human Services, and Deb Haaland to run the Interior Department, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined with four other leading GOP senators Thursday to unveil their trimmed-down counter proposal to President Biden’s $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan.

The Republican Roadmap, a five-year plan, comes in at about a quarter of the price: $568 billion.

“What I did with my Republican colleagues was to try to get a consensus document that would say, ‘This is what we believe Americans believe physical core infrastructure is,” Capito told members of the West Virginia press.

It proposes $299 billion for roads and bridges, $61 billion for public transit, $20 billion for rail, $35 billion for water and sewer, $13 billion for safety, $17 billion for ports and inland waterways, $44 billion for airports, $65 billion for broadband and $14 billion for water storage.

Neither the Republican Roadmap nor the American Jobs Plan are bills – both are frameworks to take to the negotiating table…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/04/22/capito-explains-gop-infrastructure-plan-on-the-table-568b-compared-to-bidens-2-3t-american-jobs-plan/

