U.S. Senator Capito emphasizes importance of infrastructure, bipartisanship in COVID-19 relief efforts

By Breanna Francis, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., shared her views on the proposed COVID relief bill, creating better infrastructure and broadband access across West Virginia and the importance of bipartisanship as state and federal leaders continue working to provide support to struggling Americans.

In a Zoom virtual press conference held Thursday afternoon, Capito said her priority has been the COVID-19 relief bill in talks currently, stating that she is in full support of providing help to the Americans facing COVID-19-related struggles but is not satisfied with the amount of nonemergency stipulations tacked into the legislation.

Capito explained she and nine other Republicans went to the White House with a proposal to present to President Joe Biden, which featured enhanced unemployment set at $300 versus Biden’s $400 and stimulus checks $1,000 higher than the $1,400 she said Biden seems “wedded to.”

These slight differences Capito said she could support, but she said what she couldn’t support are the added nonemergency items added into the legislation, which derail the process from directly targeting issues with immediate needs as a result of COVID…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/sen-capito-emphasizes-importance-of-infrastructure-bipartisanship-in-covid-19-relief-efforts/article_b6817b8e-fd1b-5e79-b96f-136a9b4dd37d.html