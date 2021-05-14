U.S. Senator Capito discusses infrastructure negotiations

By Brett Dunlap, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito wants to focus on the country’s infrastructure and the many things needing repaired and updated.

Capito, R-W.Va., talked Thursday on a video press conference with reporters from around the state, about a meeting she was going to at the White House with other Republicans to talk to President Joe Biden about a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Capito said they needed to narrow down the focus to “solid core infrastructure.”

She is defining “infrastructure” as roads, bridges, waterways, airports, rail, transit and broadband expansion, things that will “create a lot of jobs.” The president has a lot of “social infrastructure” in his bill, according to Capito…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/05/capito-discusses-infrastructure-negotiations/