U.S. Senator Capito, President Biden break off infrastructure package negotiations

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON — Unable to bridge differences over the price tag, how to pay and definitions, U.S. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito and President Joe Biden called off ongoing negotiations over a federal infrastructure package Tuesday.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Capito — the lead Republican on negotiations — said she was “disappointed” by Biden’s decision but would continue moving forward.

“After negotiating in good faith and making significant progress to move closer to what the president wanted, I am disappointed by his decision,” said Capito, R-W.Va.

Jen Psaki, press secretary for Biden, said that the White House will instead turn its attention to a new bipartisan infrastructure bill being negotiated by more moderate Senate Republicans and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/capito-biden-break-off-infrastructure-package-negotiations/article_89a2597b-0c1b-5fc3-9dbf-1a61b73d03d7.html