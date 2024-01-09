U.S. Senator Capito announces Congressionally Directed Spending award for Southern Jackson County Wastewater Treatment System upgrades

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to the Southern Jackson County Public Service District (PSD) to upgrade its wastewater treatment system.

This award, which was secured through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made solely by Senator Capito, will be used to improve the wastewater system in the Southern Jackson County PSD by increasing capacity to meet growing demand and to serve new customers.

“As the Southern Jackson County PSD takes on a higher demand for its services, it is important that the infrastructure is working efficiently to serve all customers,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I was proud to secure funding for this project through the CDS process to improve the wastewater treatment system that will help to expand its operations and serve more West Virginians.”

Individual award details listed below: