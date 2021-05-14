U.S. Senator Capito addresses infrastructure, other issues, prior to GOP meeting with Biden

The Latest

May 14, 2021
1 minute read
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., leave the Senate chamber following procedural votes on the nomination of Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden’s pick to be secretary of Health and Human Services, and Deb Haaland to run the Interior Department, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito spoke briefly with members of the West Virginia press Thursday before heading to the White House for a negotiation session with President Biden on the competing infrastructure proposals.

Capito, R-W.Va., reiterated the GOP stance that they are focused on traditional infrastructure: roads, bridges, water, sewer, broadband, transit, air transportation. Their proposal totals $568 billion compared to Biden’s $2.3 trillion.

“He has a lot of social infrastructure in his bill, and I think those are worthy things to discuss in another forum in another way,” she said.

Biden has set a May 31 deadline for “real progress” and Capito said, “I think we can reach a bipartisan agreement on these things with reasonable payf-ors that don’t involve raising taxes.”

Those pay-fors include the gas tax and possible highway user fees or a vehicle miles traveled tax and recapturing unspent COVID money for localities to spend on infrastructure…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/05/13/capito-addresses-infrastructure-other-issues-prior-to-gop-meeting-with-biden/

