U.S. Senator Capito addresses infrastructure, other issues, prior to GOP meeting with Biden

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito spoke briefly with members of the West Virginia press Thursday before heading to the White House for a negotiation session with President Biden on the competing infrastructure proposals.

Capito, R-W.Va., reiterated the GOP stance that they are focused on traditional infrastructure: roads, bridges, water, sewer, broadband, transit, air transportation. Their proposal totals $568 billion compared to Biden’s $2.3 trillion.

“He has a lot of social infrastructure in his bill, and I think those are worthy things to discuss in another forum in another way,” she said.

Biden has set a May 31 deadline for “real progress” and Capito said, “I think we can reach a bipartisan agreement on these things with reasonable payf-ors that don’t involve raising taxes.”

Those pay-fors include the gas tax and possible highway user fees or a vehicle miles traveled tax and recapturing unspent COVID money for localities to spend on infrastructure…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/05/13/capito-addresses-infrastructure-other-issues-prior-to-gop-meeting-with-biden/