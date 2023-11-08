U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito secures resources to benefit W.Va.

Grants will bolster law enforcement, support energy cost assistance, health services, and economic development

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced funding from the U.S. Departments of Justice (DOJ), Health and Human Services (HHS), and Agriculture (USDA), as well as the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), to support public health, energy assistance, economic development, and law enforcement initiatives in West Virginia.

HHS FUNDING : Senator Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS), secured resources from HHS’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and funding for maternal and child health services for West Virginia.

“Ensuring West Virginia families can get through the cold winter months is essential for their well-being. I’m happy to see these LIHEAP funds reaching our state, which will help West Virginians stay warm this winter,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I’m also happy to announce resources that will help serve mothers and their children so that we can help each family and child reach their full potential.”

ARC FUNDING : Senator Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, also secured funding from the ARC to fund several economic development efforts across West Virginia.

“As the top Republican on the EPW Committee, we work with and oversee the Appalachian Regional Commission to help support local organizations and projects that make a difference in communities across West Virginia. The grants announced today will bring tangible benefits to our state and strengthen efforts to drive economic development and tourism, prepare our workforce in a variety of fields, and continue to improve our state’s infrastructure,” Ranking Member Capito said.

DOJ FUNDING : Additionally, Senator Capito secured resources from the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) to help communities in West Virginia hire new officers, upgrade security at schools, support crisis intervention teams, and aid accreditation efforts.

“Helping equip our law enforcement officers and their departments with the resources they need to keep communities across our state safe is essential,” Senator Capito said. “I was proud to support these recruiting, expansion, and safety efforts to help ensure the wellbeing of West Virginians.”

USDA FUNDING : Finally, Senator Capito secured funding and loans from the USDA to support economic development initiatives in rural areas that will help local economies grow and improve energy production.

“Empowering our rural communities in West Virginia by providing the resources they need can help spark economic development across our state,” Senator Capito said. “The support announced today from the USDA will help equip businesses with the tools they need for better energy production and economic output.”

Individual HHS award details listed below:

$30,693,017 in HHS LIHEAP block grant funding to West Virginia to help low-income families afford anticipated energy costs accrued during cold winter months.

$870,509 in HHS LIHEAP funding to West Virginia through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)

to help low-income families afford anticipated energy costs accrued during cold winter months. $826,620 in HHS funding to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) (Charleston, W.Va.) for Maternal and Child Health Services.

Individual ARC award details listed below:

$97,800 to West Virginia University (WVU) (Morgantown, W.Va.)

$90,000 to ADL Ventures (Charleston, W.Va.)

$29,500 for the Coalfield Development Corporation (Huntington, W.Va.)

DOJ award details listed below:

$625,000 in DOJ COPS Hiring Program (CHP) funding to the City of Beckley, W.Va. to hire five entry-level career law enforcement officers in an effort to create and preserve jobs and increase community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.

$573,261 in DOJ COPS Hiring Program (CHP) funding to the Logan County Commission (Logan, W.Va.)

$400,000 in DOJ COPS Community Policing Development (CPD) Program funding to the Berkeley County Council (Martinsburg, W.Va.)

$400,000 in DOJ COPS Community Policing Development (CPD) Program funding to the Mercer County Commission (Princeton, W.Va.)

$380,620 in DOJ COPS Community Policing Development (CPD) Program funding to the City of Huntington, W.Va.

$375,000 in DOJ COPS Hiring Program (CHP) funding to the Mercer County Commission (Princeton, W.Va.)

$373,839 in DOJ COPS School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) funding to the Webster County Board of Education (Webster Springs, W.Va.)

$300,000 in DOJ COPS Community Policing Development (CPD) Program funding to Wyoming County, W.Va.

$249,993 in DOJ COPS Community Policing Development (CPD) Program funding to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) (South Charleston, W.Va.)

$144,626 in DOJ COPS Hiring Program (CHP) funding to the Town of Junior, W.Va.

USDA award details listed below: