U.S. Sen. Manchin to join 8th Annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes

Ride starts at Gold Star Monument at the WV State Capitol, travels through New River Gorge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, will serve as the Special Guest Road Captain for the 8th Annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes on Friday, Oct. 13. This year’s ride begins at the Gold Star Monument at the WV State Capitol and travels through the New River Gorge to Summersville. Riders will honor Fallen Service Heroes and show their support for Gold Star Families.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

“I am honored to again participate in this ride to memorialize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our state and nation, and extend our unending gratitude to their families,” Senator Manchin said. “Every year, this ride is an awe-inspiring tribute, across the beautiful rolling hills of West Virginia, to our nation’s heroes. Our Mountain State is patriotic in the truest sense – West Virginians have answered the call to service more than nearly any other state in the nation. This ride is one way to honor that extraordinary service, and it’s a profound privilege to be part of it.”

The round-trip motorcycle ride will travel from the West Virginia State Capitol along Route 60 to Chimney Corner, pick up Route 16 to Route 19 at Fayetteville, across the New River Gorge Bridge, and end with a community celebration in Summersville. Ride overview below:

12:30 pm: Opening ceremony to honor Fallen Service Heroes at the Gold Star Monument, WV State Capitol

1:00 pm: Depart WV State Capitol along Route 60. Kickstands up!

3:00 pm: Arrive at Summersville City Pavilion for a community celebration to honor Gold Star Families

Partners for the ride include Senator Joe Manchin, WV Gold Star Mothers, WV Gold Star Mothers Bridge Ride, WOWK-13, WV State Council of Vietnam Veterans of America, the State of WV, the City of Summersville, the City of Charleston, Summersville CVB, Charleston CVB, New River Gorge CVB, Huntington Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Woody Williams Foundation, Harley Davidson of WV, the Valkyries Ladies Club, HOG Capitol City WV Chapter #5439, 98.7 The Mountain, and many more patriotic West Virginians.

On Monday, Manchin attended the unveiling of the Huntington Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to celebrate what would have been Hershel “Woody” Williams’ 100th birthday and help fulfill his last dying wish.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin talks about Hershel “Woody” Williams. File photo.

“It has been 78 years since Woody quieted those enemy machine guns on the sands of Iwo Jima, and while he is now sadly gone, the ideals that he lived by are not: love of family, love of friends, faith, and service to country above self,” said Senator Manchin. “It is an honor and a privilege to help fulfill one of Woody’s final wishes and honor the families of those whose loved ones died during military service. And doing so on what would have been his 100th birthday made it all the more special. Although this national hero is no longer with us, I will continue to carry on his legacy of serving our Veterans and their families.”

For more information about the 2023 Ride for Fallen Service Heroes, you can call Senator Manchin’s Charleston office at 304-342-5855. Visit the event Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/RideForFallenServiceHeroes.