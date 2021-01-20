U.S. Sen. Manchin talks inauguration, impeachment, approach to new leverage in Congress

By Mike Tony, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sen. Joe Manchin is the man in the middle, and he knows that means he wields considerable power in a U.S. Senate soon to become evenly divided.

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia’s Democratic senator acknowledged that his centrism in a Senate with 50 Democrats, 50 Republicans and Kamala Harris breaking ties in Democrats’ favor as vice president gives him great leverage to set the Senate’s agenda.

“I’m going to be in a very unique position because of my voting pattern for (the last) 10 years,” Manchin said.

Manchin did not oppose another round of stimulus checks, a Democratic priority, but did say he wants to see targeted relief.

“Yeah, let’s help where the people need it,” Manchin said. “I’ve had people come to me and say, ‘Joe, why am I getting a check? My neighbor over here needs it.’” …

