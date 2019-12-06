U.S. Sen. Manchin: Pratt & Whitney to invest $30 million in W.Va.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the announcement that Pratt & Whitney will invest $30 million into their engine services facility in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

“Over the last few years, I have witnessed the tremendous growth and development of the aerospace industry in West Virginia. During my visit to Pratt & Whitney’s Bridgeport facility last year, I was impressed by the incredible work being done at the plant, and I am convinced that no one does this work as well as West Virginians do. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I am committed to ensuring that the aerospace industry continues to grow in West Virginia and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment for our state” said Senator Manchin.

“Today is an announcement that makes your heart full. Pratt and WV have been partners for a long time. Their investment here solidifies the future of Pratt in WV, and great jobs for our West Virginians for many generations to come,” said Tracy Miller, President of Mid Atlantic Aerospace Complex.