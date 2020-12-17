U.S. Sen. Manchin optimistic about COVID relief package

By Jess Mancini, The Intelligencer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An emergency pandemic relief bill to help people and the economy has bipartisan support and will pass the House and Senate, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Wednesday.

The compromise package worth more than $900 billion includes $600 payments to individuals, additional unemployment compensation of $300 a week and funds for food assistance, eviction prevention, the Paycheck Protection Program and student loan help, among other aid.

“Lifeline” issues got priority, he said.

“Things that had to be done,” the West Virginia Democrat said.

The legislation includes nothing for aid to state and local governments or liability protections for businesses, Manchin said. Agreements and compromises between the Democrats and Republicans could not be reached, he said…

