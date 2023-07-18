U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $901,548 from the National Science Foundation for three West Virginia research projects

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $901,548 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three West Virginia research projects. The funding will support vital research into biological processes at West Virginia University (WVU), polar science at Concord University and neurotechnology at WVU.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking projects that provide West Virginia students and educators with unique research opportunities. I’m pleased these three initiatives are receiving awards to help advance our understanding of biological processes, polar science and neurotechnology. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster research opportunities and support our universities across West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual awards listed below: