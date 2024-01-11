WVPA Sharing

U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $3.5 million for prevention, control of infectious diseases in W.Va.

on

WASHINGTON, DC – On Jan. 10, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,524,648 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The funding will support statewide efforts to control and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

“I am pleased HHS is investing more than $3.5 million to strengthen statewide efforts to prevent, control, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help improve the health and well-being of all West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster healthcare services across our great state.”

