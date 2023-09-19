U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $1.7 million for research projects at West Virginia University and Marshall University

WV Press Release Sharing
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $1,734,085 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for four research projects at West Virginia University and Marshall University. The funding will support vital research into magnetic materials, the disruption of opioid supply chains, aerosol jet printing and educational strategies for introductory physics courses.
“I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting these four important research initiatives at West Virginia University and Marshall University,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will advance our understanding of magnetic materials and superconductivity, opioid supply chains, aerosol jet printing and teaching and learning strategies for physics classes. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research and support our universities across the Mountain State.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $978,606 – West Virginia University: Discovery of Novel Magnetic Materials through Pseudospin Control
- This project will advance scientific knowledge of new magnetic states and superconductivity.
- $311,024 – West Virginia University: Disrupting West Virginia’s Opioid Crisis: a Multi-disciplinary Approach through Interdiction and Harm Reduction
- This project will develop analytical methods to assess the effectiveness of interventions to disrupt opioid supply chains.
- $293,493 – Marshall University: Investigation of Two-Phase Aerosol Formation, Transport, and Deposition in Aerosol Jet Printing for Submicron Manufacturing of Printed Electronic Devices
- This project will be collaborative with the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama and will investigate the aerodynamics of aerosol jet printing, which will strengthen the domestic semiconductor industry.
- $150,962 – West Virginia University: Constructing Valid, Equitable, and Flexible Kinematics and Dynamics Assessment Scales with Evidence-Centered Design
- This project will improve teaching and learning in introductory physics courses by allowing instructors and researchers to flexibly construct research-based assessments. The initiative will be collaborative with Michigan State University and Ohio State University.