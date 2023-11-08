U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announces $314K to support affordable housing in Mingo, Randolph counties

WV Press Release Sharing

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $314,680 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Housing Authority of Mingo County and the Housing Authority of Randolph County on Nov. 7. The funding will help ensure safe, affordable housing for residents, including for young adults who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $314K to help ensure quality, affordable housing for West Virginians in Mingo and Randolph Counties, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support a secure living environment for every West Virginian across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

The HUD Tenant Protection Vouchers for Demolition/Disposition Initiative provides funding to residents of public housing to enable them to find alternative homes when the site is demolished or sold.

$304,051 – Housing Authority Mingo County

The HUD Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative provides assistance to youth at least 18 years old and not more than 24 years old who left foster care or will leave foster care within 90 days and are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

$10,629 – Housing Authority of Randolph County

