U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announces $109 million for water infrastructure upgrades in W.Va.

WASHINGTON, DC — On Nov. 29, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $109,880,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the state of West Virginia. This funding is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support improving water systems and expanding access to safe drinking water across the state.

“I am proud to have secured more than $109 million through the EPA and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support essential drinking water improvements across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “In order to ensure every West Virginian has access to clean, safe water, we must continue to upgrade our water infrastructure. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our communities have the resources they need for long-term success.”

This federal investment is vital for enhancing water systems and drinking water in West Virginia for future generations. The overwhelming majority of this funding originates from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest federal investment in water infrastructure in U.S. history.