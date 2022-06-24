WVPA Sharing

U.S. Sen. Capito ‘supports’ Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, returning issue to the states

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“By overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court has returned this issue to the states to make their own determination. I support this decision, and I would expect West Virginia to support this decision as well. This ruling does not create a federal ban on abortion, as has been suggested by some of my colleagues. Many feel strongly on this issue, but I condemn violent rhetoric and threats towards the Supreme Court Justices. I will continue to oppose extreme legislation at the federal level, and will follow debates in state legislatures, including in West Virginia, on this issue.”

