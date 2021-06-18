U.S. Senator Capito, of West Virginia, to vote against For the People Act

By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is continuing to voice her opposition to Senate Bill 1, also known as the For the People Act of 2021.

The bill, which passed the House of Representatives on March 3 by a 220-to-210 vote, is expected to be taken up by the Senate next week, Capito said Thursday during a virtual press conference from her Capitol Hill office.

According to a description of the For the People Act, written by the bill’s original sponsor, the purpose of the legislation is to “expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes.”

However, Capito and other opponents have said the bill is unnecessary, would complicate West Virginia’s election system and could create opportunities for voter fraud that don’t currently exist…

