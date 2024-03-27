U.S. Sen. Capito, Miss Morgantown take Girls Rise Up to Anna Jarvis Elementary

West Virginia Press Association

GRAFTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), on Mar. 26, brought her West Virginia Girls Rise Up program to Anna Jarvis Elementary School in Grafton, W.Va. to promote female empowerment, education, fitness, and self-confidence. Joining Senator Capito in hosting the Girls Rise Up event was Sarah Lojewski, who is currently Miss Morgantown and advocates for women in sports with her Community Service Initiative, “Level the Playing Field.” Today’s event marks the 31st event since the program’s launch in 2015.

“In order to inspire the next generation of female leaders, it’s important that these young women build each other up to achieve their goals,” Senator Capito said. “I was thrilled to have Miss Morgantown Sarah Lojewski with me to help deliver this message to the girls at Anna Jarvis Elementary School. And what better time to do it than during Women’s History Month? As I travel across West Virginia and introduce this program to other students in our state, I am always so impressed by the incredible potential these girls and young women have. Today was no exception. There is no question that these students are dedicated to setting new goals and achieving them, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish.”

“It was so exciting to collaborate with Senator Capito and her West Virginia Girls Rise Up program for this visit! Empowering young girls is one of the most rewarding things I can do as a local titleholder, and this collaboration took that to new heights. With the skills we share today I’m very eager to continue to empower young girls across the state to feel confident and proud of who they are!” Sarah Lojewski, Miss Morgantown, said.

“It was an honor to welcome Senator Capito and Miss Morgantown Sarah Lojewski to Anna Jarvis Elementary School for the West Virginia Girls Rise Up event today. It was exciting to see how they worked together to inspire these young women to become the next generation of female leaders for West Virginia with the core values that will help them find success. I know their presence made an unforgettable impact on these students and I thank Senator Capito and Ms. Lojewski for their visit,” Heather Sinclair, Anna Jarvis Elementary School Principal, said.

Senator Capito launched the West Virginia Girls Rise Up program in 2015 to instill confidence in young West Virginia women and empower them to be strong and kind female leaders. The program focuses on three areas: education, fitness, and self-confidence.

Sarah Lojewski, who currently serves as Miss Morgantown, created an initiative called “Level the Playing Field” with the intention of establishing equality and equal opportunity for all in sports. Through the initiative, Sarah focuses on empowering women and girls to dive into the sports realm. Whether it is as a fan, player, or those who work behind the scenes of sports, Sarah’s initiative aims to make everyone feel welcome in the industry.

In the U.S. Senate, Senator Capito has been active in promoting opportunity for girls and women in sports. Last month, Senator Capito joined a bipartisan group of colleagues in a bipartisan resolution marking February 7 as “National Girls & Women in Sports Day.” Learn more here. Senator Capito also helped lead the Equal Pay for Team USA Act, which was signed into law in January 2023. The landmark legislation ensures all athletes who represent the United States in global competition – like the World Cup, Olympics, and Paralympics – receive equal pay and benefits – regardless of gender. Learn more here.