U.S. Sen. Capito, Manchin announce funding for Opioid first responders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a grant of $500,000 for the Jackson County Health Department to aid first responders. Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“Jackson County Health Department is already doing incredible work on the frontlines of the opioid crisis,” Senator Capito said. “This additional funding will help them continue to save lives and transform their community.”

“Our communities have been devastated by the opioid epidemic across West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, my job is to ensure the federal government provides the resources necessary to respond to this epidemic, and I take that role seriously. That is why I am proud to announce that the Jackson County Health Department will receive $500,000 to enhance our first responders as they continuing fighting on the frontlines, to prevent opioid overdose deaths and connecting people to treatment and recovery,” Senator Manchin said.