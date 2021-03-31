U.S. Sen. Capito: Infrastructure bill will include electric-powered vehicles

By Jess Mancini, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The next national transportation bill will address the infrastructure for electric-powered vehicles, a senator from West Virginia said Tuesday.

More companies are going to produce such cars and trucks and ultimately move away from internal combustion, according to U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., during a visit to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.

Capito is a ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee where transportation and infrastructure bills and issues are addressed.

Companies, including General Motors and Ford, have committed to electric-powered fleets. GM plans 30 new electric vehicles by 2025 and Ford’s European division will be totally electric by 2030…

