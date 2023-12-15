U.S. Sen. Capito announces resources to help address Kanawha County flood damage

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Dec. 15, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, announced resources from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support roadway construction efforts near Coonskin Park in Charleston, W.Va. and Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado, W.Va. following severe floods in May of 2021.

“Flooding across Kanawha County in 2021 seriously damaged roadways West Virginians rely on near Coonskin Park and Big Bend Golf Course. I was proud to work with our state and federal partners at FEMA to secure resources that will support repair and construction efforts to strengthen this infrastructure. This funding is another step to help ensure our roadways are more resilient and I am happy to see these resources reach Kanawha County,” Senator Capito said.

Individual award details listed below:

$1,255,797 in FEMA funding to Kanawha County, W.Va. – Funding will be used to help repair the roadway and embankment at two sites on Elk River Road near Coonskin Park and two sites near Big Bend Golf Course after the areas were severely damaged by floods in May 2021 under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.