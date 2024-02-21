U.S. Sen. Capito announces Congressionally Directed Spending award for Wheeling Ironworker Apprenticeships

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS), announced funding from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to Wheeling Ironworkers Local 549 to expand the current ironworker apprenticeship program.

This award, which was secured through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by Senator Capito, will provide funding to educate ironworkers to prepare them for the workforce.

“The 21st century economy requires innovative approaches to workforce development and education, and apprenticeships are one way to do that. I am glad to have been able to consider and fund this request made by folks in Wheeling to help advance job training and employment opportunities. As Ranking Member of the Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee, I will continue to support programs that provide West Virginians with paths to a family-sustaining wage,” Ranking Member Capito said.

