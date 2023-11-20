U.S. Sen. Capito announces congressionally directed spending award for Raleigh County wastewater treatment upgrades

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to the Shady Spring Public Service District in Raleigh County, W.Va. to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant in Glen Morgan, W.Va. This award was secured through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by Senator Capito.

“As the size of communities grow and equipment ages, it is important to support efforts that make sure clean water and wastewater is treated properly,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I was proud to secure this Congressionally Directed Spending award, which will help make necessary upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant in Glen Morgan and better serve the thousands of West Virginians in the area. I will continue supporting investments like this – which have a direct benefit for communities in our state – through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee.”

Individual award details listed below: