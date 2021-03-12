U.S. Representatives David McKinley, Bill Johnson still view virus relief package as ‘bloat’

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — The $1.9 trillion COVID relief stimulus package bill passed by Congress this week was, in U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley’s opinion, filled with bloat and still didn’t include enough money to fight opioid addiction.

McKinley, R-West Virginia, joined all Republicans in Congress in voting against the COVID relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday.

The final bill contains $1.5 billion for community mental health services relating to addiction, and another $1.5 billion for the treatment of drug and alcohol abuse. McKinley had requested another $3 billion be added to the amount in the House, but that request was denied.

“This bill … fails to provide adequate funding to combat the opioid crisis,” McKinley said in a statement released this week. “In fact, Democrats could only support less than one-tenth of a percent to fund substance abuse and mental health services…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/03/reps-david-mckinley-bill-johnson-still-view-virus-relief-package-as-bloat/