U.S. Representative McKinley’s bill would mean $1,000 in COVID relief for each West Virginia adult and child

WHEELING, W.Va. — A bill co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., would, among other things, put $1,000 in direct COVID-19 relief into the hands of adults and children.

The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D.-Del., is a companion bill to one introduced by a group of Repbulican Senators. The House bill would provide immediate relief to families across the United States still struggling through the COVID pandemic.

“More than half of households have reported major financial challenges due to the economic and public health crisis,” McKinley, a Wheeling native, said in a release. “By providing a second round of individual relief, millions of American families would receive the help they need to get through the holiday season. As Congress continues to negotiate additional COVID-19 relief measures, we must prioritize family-focused direct assistance to those who need it most.”

The bill would offer payments of $1,000 equally to both adults and children with social security numbers, $2,000 for those filing taxes jointly. According to a release from McKinley’s office, a family of four would receive $4,000, which is $600 more than that family received during the first round of CARES Act payments…

