U.S. Representative McKinley bill would preserve coal, natural gas jobs

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-1, says President Biden’s plan to create a carbon pollution-free power sector by the year 2035 is not realistic.

The White House recently released a detailed “fact sheet” laying out specifics on how exactly the president expects to meet the carbon pollution-free goal by 2035 and the goal of a net zero emissions economy by no later than 2050. The proposal suggests entirely abandoning fossil fuel sources.

McKinley, who is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in an interview with the Times West Virginian editorial board Tuesday that these deadlines aren’t realistic and are nothing but political.

“I’m OK with setting some kind of deadlines that are reasonable, and not driven by politics,” McKinley said. “I want them driven by science.”

The House Energy and Commerce Committee, led by U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., is currently pushing a bill that is more in line with Biden’s stipulations. House Resolution 1512, Pallone’s own bill, which is due to head for a vote in Congress once out of committee. However, McKinley predicts HB 16512 will die in the U.S. Senate…

