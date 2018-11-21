U.S. Rep. McKinley: JSW Steel operation at former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel plant expected to re-fire by month’s end

By MATT SAXTON

City Editor

The Intelligencer of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — JSW Steel is expected to refire the electric arc furnace of the former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corp. mill in Mingo Junction by the end of the month.

U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., made the announcement to Wheeling Rotary Club members during a Tuesday luncheon at WesBanco Arena. McKinley used the plant’s efforts to restart the furnace as one example of what he called a surging economy, and as a reason to be thankful this holiday season.

“We’re also seeing the chemistry of a comeback,” McKinley said of the improving industrial uptick in the Ohio Valley.

Multiple published reports and sources familiar with the company indicate JSW was expected to have brought the furnaces back online as early as this week. However, sources indicate the company decided to push the date back so as not to interfere with the Thanksgiving holiday schedule. …

