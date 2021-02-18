U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley to continue fight for fossil fuels

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley wonders what will happen to communities such as Cadiz if gas, coal and fossil fuel production is stopped by Biden administration policies.

McKinley, R-West Virginia, serves as ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change.

He said his greatest challenge this term in the House is making others aware how their jobs and communities will be affected if the administration is successful in making its goal to eliminate coal-fired electrical plants by 2035 a reality.

“The Biden administration is serious about cutting back on fossil fuels,” McKinley said. “But I don’t think they’ve related yet to how communities are so dependent (on the industry.)” …

