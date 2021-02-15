Two new Hatfield-McCoy trails in West Virginia to open March 1

Release from the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Beginning March 1, 2021, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System will welcome riders to it’s newest attractions – the Cabwaylingo and Ivy Branch Trail Systems.

The Cabwaylingo Trail is the first in Hatfield-McCoy Trail System to be located within a state forest. Created as an initiative of the West Virginia Legislature, the new trail represents a unique partnership between West Virginia’s State Parks and the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.

Cabwaylingo State Forest sits onnearly 8,300 acres of land in southern West Virginia. Its colorful name was chosen as a combination of the four closest West Virginia counties surrounding the forest – Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, and Mingo.

ATV, UTV, 4×4 and dirt bike riders will find 100 miles of new trails to explore, plenty of parking for trucks and trailers and trailhead facilities with trail permits and Hatfield-McCoy Trails merchandise for sale.

Off the trails, lodging in the park’s fourteen newly renovated cabins is available mid-April through late October. And two, multi-site campgrounds also await riders. Outside the park, Rustic Ravines ATV Resort offers novel lodging in “Yurts” and conventional cabins, weekend entertainment and a high-altitude zip line that whisks visitors across a scenic valley.

The newly reopened Ivy Branch Trail System – located just twenty-minutes from West Virginia’s capitol city of Charleston – offers real adventure for riders of full-sized, off-road vehicles like Jeeps and land cruisers along with ATVs, UTVs and dirt bikes.

The Little Coal River can be seen at several points along the 50 plus mile Ivy Branch Trail and a new Hatfield-McCoy boat launch for canoes and kayaks is accessible from the trail and County Road 14/1 off of Route 3 West.

There’s plenty of parking at the trailhead and permits and merchandise are available. And coming soon – 6 new cabins available for rental. Other accommodations include the Ivy Branch Resort, Pappy’s Cabin and Mountain Mama’s Lodging – just off the trails. Nearby, the town of Madison welcomes visitors and offers a glimpse of its historic past at its fascinating Coal Heritage Museum.