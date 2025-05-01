Treasurer Pack Announces March Firearms Auction Raised More Than $132,000 for West Virginia Law Enforcement Agencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On April 30, State Treasurer Larry Pack announced his Office raised more than $132,000 for several state and local law enforcement agencies during its 13th unclaimed property firearms auction conducted on March 27 in Charleston.

The event raised $132,495 to benefit the 18 participating law enforcement agencies. There were 277 lots up for bid consisting of 624 firearms and 700 pounds of ammunition, which made it the largest firearms auction by volume in Office history.

The event raises funds by selling outdated, unclaimed or old firearms, ammunition and related accessories in police inventory to qualified bidders.

“Since I was elected your State Treasurer, my Office has raised more than $200,000 for law enforcement agencies across the state,” Treasurer Pack said. “It’s imperative that the brave men and women who serve in our state’s police and sheriff’s offices have sufficient funding to purchase new safety and training equipment. I’m proud my Office’s firearm auction program is modernizing this year with the launch of our online auctions to benefit even more state and local law enforcement in West Virginia.”

Since 2014, the State Treasurer’s Office has conducted 13 live onsite firearm auctions. In March, the Office launched its first online firearms auction. The Office has sold a total of $208,160 in firearms including funds generated from two online auctions and the March 27 in-person auction.

Under West Virginia’s Unclaimed Property Code (Chapter 36, Article 8A), state and local law enforcement agencies are allowed to turn over any unclaimed, seized or outdated firearms in their possession to the State Treasurer’s Office for auction.

There were 230 federally licensed firearms dealers, including 165 new dealers, from multiple states who registered to participate in the live auction. Bidders were required to be a valid, licensed federal firearms dealer to participate in the auction. The event was not open to the general public.

The 18 participating law enforcement agencies included:

Bluefield Police Department

Bridgeport Police Department

Cabell County Sheriff’s Office

Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office

Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Terra Alta Police Department

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office

Violent Crime Task Force

Wheeling Police Department

Wood County Sheriff’s Office

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office

West Virginia State Police – Berkeley Springs, Buckhannon, Saint Mary’s Detachments

Since the fiscal year began on July 1, 2024, the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division has returned more than $30 million to rightful owners, surpassing the $28 million that was returned to rightful owners during Fiscal Year 2024.

For more information about the unclaimed property program or to find out if the Office is holding any money for you, visit www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov.