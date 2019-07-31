Transportation bill heading to U.S. Senate floor

By Taylor Stuck



Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito visits Core10 on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, while in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A transportation infrastructure bill moving through the U.S. Senate will pair nicely with West Virginia’s Roads to Prosperity program, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Tuesday.



America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act of 2019 passed out of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee on Tuesday 21-0. It is the largest amount of funding provided for highway reauthorization legislation in history, authorizing $287 billion from the Highway Trust Fund over five years in investments to maintain and repair America’s roads and bridges.

Most of the $287 billion will be distributed to the states through a funding formula. Capito, chairwoman of the EPW Committee’s Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, said in a press call with reporters Tuesday that states will have maximum flexibility to use the funding for what they deem is most important and provides a level of certainty state transportation departments desperately need. …

