Train derails: 20 cars jump track in McDowell County, W.Va.

By EMILY D. COPPOLA, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

VIVIAN — Upwards of 20 train cars derailed in Vivian, with several of them being hazardous material carriers, on Saturday.

Staff photo by Eric DiNovo

Two unidentified Norfolk Southern employees assess damages after a train derails near Vivian in McDowell County Saturday evening.

Once derailed, the westbound train cars toppled onto their side with several of them falling into Elkhorn Creek.

“About 20 cars have derailed,” Kimball Fire Chief, Jimmy Gianato, said, “Some are hazardous material cars that are empty.”

As there were no injuries, and there is no risk for public safety, the issues of the derailment are, “From here on out, it’s the railroad’s responsibility,” according to Gianato.

Though the hazardous material train cars are empty, they will be, “Continually monitored,” due to the possibility of, “A seal start to leak,” in later hours, according to Giant. …

