Trails Edge Cycles in Beckley hosting grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Jeff Webb, owner of Trails Edge Cycles, invites the public to an 11:30 a.m. June 22 grand opening and ribbon cutting of new space at 1302 South Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. Refreshments will be served and a taco bar will be available.

Webb said he waited out the COVID-19 pandemic to open his dream shop. “After years of riding and visiting shops both local and around the country, I kept asking myself … why don’t we have something like this in the Beckley area?” he said. “In early 2020 I decided I wanted to bring this type of bike shop experience to our community, and now we are finally able to open a shop with great bikes, parts, and accessories to support and grow our local biking community.”

An avid cyclist, Webb said he is currently selling Trek, Scott and Cannondale bikes because they are popular in the community; however, he also wants to offer interested consumers broader options. “We plan to add rental bikes and sell E-bikes, as these are sorely needed in our area,” said Webb. “We are also thrilled to offer the community a bike mechanic who was formerly a mechanic for a professional mountain biking team for all bike repair needs. We look forward to supporting and growing together with our local mountain biking community for years to come.”

Mary Legg, a business advisor at the West Virginia Hive, said, “Jeff has a strong vision, and all of us at the Hive are working diligently to help him execute his business plan.”

About the West Virginia Hive Network

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, serving 13 counties in southern West Virginia. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/