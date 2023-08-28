Traffic pattern changes implemented in downtown Lewisburg; large trucks directed to Route 60

By Rebecca Stalnaker, West Virginia Daily News

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — According to an announcement from The City of Lewisburg, traffic pattern changes have been implemented at the intersection of Washington Street and Jefferson Street, where multiple incidents have caused damage to one of the buildings. Now, trucks over 50 feet long are not permitted to turn left or right at that intersection. Signs have been placed to warn drivers of this change.

The announcement further states that all trucks in the listed category are routed to Route 60.