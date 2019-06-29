Tornado damages Berry Hills Golf Course, Charleston, W.Va.; Hopes to reopen for 4th of July

By Rick Steelhammer, The Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Managers of the second Kanawha County golf course to be closed by storm damage during the past two months hope to partially reopen in the next few days, and then resume play on all 18 holes in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Fencing along the driving range ripped down by falling trees. Photo by Brian Ferguson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

The scene Friday at Berry Hills Country Club after an EF-1 tornado hopscotched its way across its ridgetop golf course is remarkably similar to that at Big Bend Golf Course in the days following a May 3 microburst.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of trees down,” said Barry Evans, the golf pro at Berry Hills, which has been closed since Monday, when the tornado completed its 8.25-mile run from Alum Creek to Charleston. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/berry-hills-second-kanawha-golf-course-in-months-to-be/article_1a294d3c-0988-5e6e-b8a5-3d2dd3fcc243.html