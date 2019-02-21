TMC Technologies of WV to perform mission software assurance audit for NASA
Release from TMC Technologies of West Virginia:
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — The next 10 days could be considered a critical test for NASA’s Commercial CrewProgram (CCP) Surveillance Lead Kathy Malnick.
Malnick, a senior systems engineer for TMC Technologies of West Virginia (TMC) leads the local contractor team as part of SAIC’s Systems and Software Assurance Services (SAS)contract, to provide assurance the mission software NASA CCP providers, SpaceX and Boeing, are using is both reliable and the safest it can be.
On Feb. 25, she travels to SpaceX headquarters in California to perform another in a series of space-flight software audits on the inaugural launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon vehicle’s uncrewed Demo-1 test flight scheduled for Saturday, March 2.
“I’ll be part of a NASA team conducting another in a series of audits assessing how SpaceX engineers wrote the mission software to be used in the ground and flight systems for their CCP flights,” Malnick explained. “Essentially, I’m makingsure the processes they (SpaceX) used to build that software are as robust and consistent as possible which is a key factor in producing high quality, reliable software.”
Malnick, who works at the NASA Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) facility in Fairmont, WV as part of SAIC’s Systems and Software Assurance Services (SAS) contract, has been the NASA CCPSoftware and Mission Assurance surveillance lead for nearly 6 years. She is responsible for performing provider process documentation assessments as well as software process audit planning, preparation, onsite and post–audit support for the upcoming, March 2 SpaceX Demo-1 launch, the Boeing Orbital Flight test in April, and both companies crewed test flights scheduled for later this year.
Malnick’s commitment and extreme attention to detail on these audits was recognized by NASA in July 2018 when she was given the first-ever “Bacon Wrapped Scallop Moment Award” from the NASA CCP Integrated Software organization for her outstanding work and leadership in planning and conducting the SpaceX Software Process Audits.
TMC President and CEO Wade Linger said the work Malnick is doing for NASA’s CCP will help ensure the success and safety of future manned space flight missions.
“Kathy Malnick’s work will make sure the mission software is as safe as possible, ultimately protecting the lives of our brave astronauts,” Linger said.
