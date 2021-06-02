TMC Technologies of West Virginia wins $24 million NASA Systems and Software Engineering contract

Release from TMC Technologies of West Virginia:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — TMC Technologies of West Virginia (TMC), a leading-edge technology services firm, is proud to announce it has been awarded a five-year, Blanket Purchase Agreement, with a ceiling value of $24 million, by NASA to provide advanced systems and software engineering services in support of the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Facility, home of NASA’s IV&V Program in Fairmont.

Wade Linger

TMC President and Chief Executive Officer Wade Linger said the new NASA System and Software Engineering Tools 2 (SET2) BPA continues his firm’s decade-long relationship with NASA’s IV&V Program.

“We’re honored NASA remains confident in our leading-edge technology offerings,” Linger said. “We hope to expand our team who are providing specialized systems and software engineering services in support of the Software Assurance Tools and John McBride Software Testing and Research groups within the NASA IV&V Program.”

Jon McBride Software Testing and Research (JSTAR) is a subgroup within the NASA IV&V Program, named after West Virginia-born and retired astronaut Jon McBride. JSTAR programs TMC will continue to support are the Simulation-to-Flight-1 SmallSat, also known as West Virginia’s First Spacecraft, the NASA Human Exploration and Operations (HEO) mission directorate to put humans in space, James Webb Space Telescope, and others. Vice President Randy Hefner oversees all NASA-related activity for TMC. He said the new, expanded NASA SET2 BPA would include expanded support for the NASA Artemis manned missions to the Moon.

“Our team is at the cutting-edge developing NASA’s first integrated simulation software bringing together three critical components of the NASA Artemis program,” Hefner said, referring to the TMC-led team developing the Advanced Risk Reduction Integrated Software Test & Operations Tri-Program Lightweight Environment (ARRISTOTLE) system.

Randy Hefner

The systems ARRISTOTLE is bringing together include the NASA Space Launch System simulator, the simulator for NASA’s Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle, and the NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Ground Launch Software simulator.

Hefner said the NASA SET2 BPA is a follow-on contract to the NASA Technical Expertise Support Services (TESS) and NASA SET1 BPAs TMC held for much of the last ten years.

The team includes Lakota Software Solutions, ECS, Windhover Labs, LLC, Reliable Systems, Inc., All Points Technology Corporation, and Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC).

For more information, please contact John Dahlia at TMC Technologies of West Virginia by phone at (681) 404-1225 or email [email protected]

Under the NASA Systems and Software Engineering Tools contract (SET2), TMC will continue developing the

Advanced Risk Reduction Integrated Software Test & Operations Tri-Program Lightweight Environment

(ARRISTOTLE) simulation software integration system. Members of The TMC ARRISTOTLE team, pictured

left to right: (sitting) Junior Systems Engineer Michael Durst, Software Engineer William Holland, TMC

Systems Engineer Seth Murphy, and (standing) Senior Systems Engineer Steve Yokum.

courtesy photo: TMC Technologies of West Virginia

About TMC Technologies of West Virginia (TMC)

TMC drives innovation by challenging tradition. Even as a leading-edge technology small business, TMC consistently delivers high-quality, mission-critical solutions on time and within budget. Our services and experts support agile software development practices, systems engineering, cross-domain data dissemination, information assurance, cybersecurity, spaceflight modeling/simulation, and other relevant competencies. We are proud of our stellar reputation among our customers and industry partners in the National Security, Defense, Cybersecurity, Space, and other Federal Civilian sectors.

TMC headquarters are in Fairmont, West Virginia. The firm also maintains a branch office in King George, Virginia.

TMC is a Certified HUBZone Small Business and has earned an ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management.

About the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Facility, home of NASA’s IV&V Program and the Jon McBride Software Testing and Research (JSTAR) Laboratory

The Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility, home of NASA’s IV&V Program, located in the heart of West Virginia’s technology sector in Fairmont, West Virginia, was established in 1993 as a direct result of recommendations made by the National Research Council (NRC) and the Report of the Presidential Commission on the Space Shuttle Challenger Accident. Since its inception, the IV&V Program has contributed to NASA’s highest-profile missions’ safety and success by correctly assuring the software on those missions. The IV&V Program falls administratively under NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) located in Greenbelt, Maryland, and operates under functional guidance from the Office of Safety and Mission Assurance (OSMA)

Jon McBride Software Testing and Research (JSTAR) is a subgroup within the NASA IV&V Program’s IV&V Office. The JSTAR provides simulations of embedded spacecraft environments and test services to verify and validate spacecraft flight software products from NASA flight projects. The JSTAR also conducts research and development efforts to improve test methods and simulations of embedded system components and space environments and manage and enhance the JSTAR laboratory network and resources.