Time for planting in West Virginia is getting closer

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — With spring just around the corner, many gardening enthusiasts are beginning to put a game plan together on what they may want to grow in the yard or garden this year.

Whether it be for eating or beautification purposes, the time to plant gets closer every day, and Crazy Harry’s Country Market on the Beverly Five-Lane has been a go-to source for this area when it comes to planting since the 1970s.

As the calendar turns to the month of March, those who depend on raising a garden as a food source can soon begin to get some of their items ready to plant.

“Usually things start picking up for us once March rolls around,” said longtime Crazy Harry’s employee Tereasa Howell, who’s worked at the market for the past 40 years. “We have our onion sets in the store now and people are starting to buy them.”

Howell said when it comes to onion sets, most people have had the best luck when they start them at home in the comfort of their house…

