THRIVES Act could bring 50K to West Virginia in a year, boosters say

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountain State proponents of the THRIVE Act say passage of the legislation in Washington, D.C., could lead to the creation of 50,000 jobs a year in West Virginia.

THRIVE is short for Transform, Heal, and Renew by Investing in a Vibrant Economy, which is something the state has needed for generations, Ryan Frankenberry said Wednesday.

Frankenberry is executive director of the grassroots West Virginia Working Families Party.

Hours before President Joe Biden was set to unveil his $2.3 trillion plan in Pittsburgh, another set of numbers were being trucked out in Charleston and other West Virginia locales via Zoom for the jobs initiative here that would dovetail with the act.

The initiative, Frankenberry said, could make a $5.2 billion fiscal splash in a state long moored on the shores of a stagnant economy…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/03/31/thrives-act-could-bring-50k-to-w-va-in-a-year-boosters-say/