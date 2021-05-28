Three young West Virginians share their stories of addiction and recovery at Game Changer luncheon

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – Three young West Virginians who abused drugs, entered recovery and are now helping others shared their stories Thursday afternoon during the Game Changer Prevention and Education Luncheon.

All three were introduced to drugs by adults – two of them by their parents.

Jennie Hill is a 2000 Nitro High School graduate and assistant director of the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences.

She was an IV heroin user and dealer, she said. She hasn’t used since 2011.

“I do believe people need to start coming out about their recovery,” she said. “I do believe that stigma is what keeps us in the shadows even as we’re rebuilding our lives.” …

