Thomas Hospitals Honors BridgeValley Nursing Students

Fifteen local nursing students receive up to $25,000 for day-to-day expenses

West Virginia Press Association

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals hosted a formal signing ceremony on Dec. 19 honoring fifteen BridgeValley Community & Technical College (BridgeValley) nursing students accepted into the WVU Medicine Aspiring Nurse Program. Because tuition support generally already exists for nursing students in terms of student loans, grants, and scholarships, the Aspiring Nurse Program provides each student with up to $25,000 to support their real needs: day-to-day life expenses. A total of fifteen students were accepted into the second cohort of aspiring nurses.

“We strive to be the best place to receive healthcare and also the best place to work in healthcare,” Greg Rosencrance, M.D., president and CEO of WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals said. “This program is a reflection of our health system’s commitment to our nurses and works to support them so they can have a successful profession in nursing.”

Each student accepted into the program will receive up to $25,000 over the course of four semesters including a sign-on bonus upon hire in exchange for a three-year work commitment following graduation. Students accepted to the program will also receive support from academic success coaches and complete clinical rotations at Thomas Hospitals to ensure they receive high quality, hands-on clinical immersion experiences to assist them as they transition to professional nursing practice.



BridgeValley was selected as one of the first community colleges to participate in the program. The partnership between WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals and BridgeValley Community and Technical College demonstrates a commitment to collaborative education and workforce development.



“Nursing is a profession that demands dedication, commitment and compassion, but many students find themselves struggling to balance the demands of school with the financial burden of daily expenses,” Casey K. Sacks, Ph.D., president of BridgeValley, said. “By offering financial support and recognizing the real challenges faced by students, this program will help alleviate financial stress and create a pathway for them to excel.”



Since welcoming the first cohort of aspiring nurses in August 2023, Thomas Hospitals has seen great success and interest in the program. One company who has shown interest and support of the program is Dow Inc. Dow is among the three largest chemical producers in the world and a strong community partner. Dow provided a grant in support of the program that supports two of the fifteen nursing students honored.

For more information, visit WVUMedicine.org/Aspiring-Nurse-Program.